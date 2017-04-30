How do you make a prom even more memorable? Add some star power.

The EDM duo The Chainsmokers and Kylie Jenner recently showed up at high school proms, joining a growing list of celebs who have done the same.

The Chainsmokers, made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, surprised students of Huntley High School near Chicago at their prom Saturday and gave a 10-minute performance.

"Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)," they tweeted.

The EDM-pop duo's appearance was actually planned secretly with the help of the school's principal, following the request of a student.