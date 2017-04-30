Huntley's prom got crashed by The Chainsmokers and the best thing that happened at my senior prom was the king and queen being siblings

The Chainsmokers performed later in the evening a scheduled concert at Allstate Arena. The Hyatt in question is actually about 2.5 miles away and across several streets, as well as a highway, but hey, they were certainly in the neighborhood.

While it was a surprise to most participants, the Chainsmokers' prom appearance was actually planned, with the help of school principal Scott Rowe.

"They just kind of came from backstage and just started performing 'Closer.' The kids weren't exactly sure what was going on," he told the Chicago Daily Herald. "About three words in, somebody screamed 'That's The Chainsmokers!' and they just bum-rushed the stage. It says a lot about those guys and how cool they are to their fans."

Rowe told the newspaper that two weeks ago, he got a "random phone call" from a filmographer who worked for the duo, who told him, "This is going to be the strangest call you've ever received, but one of your students actually sent an email to the manager of the band."

"It was probably the toughest secret I've ever kept, because I knew the kids were going to go crazy for it," Rowe said.