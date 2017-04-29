Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush Impression at Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner Event
Yeehaw!
Getting in the cowboy way, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. Earlier today, the too-cute couple took to their respective Instagrams to share their honky tonk love while at the fun-filled country fest.
Billie captioned the photo she shared, "#countrystrong #justtryingtofitin."
For the dusty desert bash, Billie wore a matching midriff top and skirt, a pair of Vans and her hair in braids. While her cowpoke got in the spirit of things with a cowboy hat, jeans short and some Converse.
Taylor posted his own quirky video of the two of them holding hands and jumping off a palm tree, along with the caption, "Droppin into #stagecoach like..."
Stagecoach, which is the biggest country music in the world, is held at the Empire Polo Fields, the same place where Coachella went down the last two weekends.
Meanwhile, the two, who played love interests on Scream Queens, have never commented on the nature of their relationship, but they've blasted their love all over social media, which is basically an unofficial confirmation in this day and age.
A little history about their romance: the two first sparked real-love romance rumors in early December after co-star Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two making out on Snapchat. In February, the two got snugly on Instagram, posting photos in matching lamb onesies while celebrating Taylor's 25th birthday. In March, the actors showed that their romance was in full bloom when they stopped by the super bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted frolicking and kissing in the ocean during a vacation to St. Barts. The pair packed on the PDA while on their Caribbean vacay.
It appears as though Billie has found some joy with Taylor after the December 2016 deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.