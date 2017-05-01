Noah Cyrus and Big Sean are two of the artists who will take the stage at the relaunched 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The event, formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, will air live from Los Angeles on May 7.

Noah, Miley Cyrus' 17-year-old sister released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)," last November. She will perform her second single at the 2017 MTV Movie &TV Awards. Both are featured on her upcoming debut album NC-17.

"I'm so excited to be performing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards,'" she said in a statement released by MTV. "It will be my first time performing "Stay Together" on TV and I'm looking forward to having a great time!"

Noah had also been performed at the recent 2017 Radio Disney Music Award and the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. and Miley introduced her at the latter, saying, "Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable. She knows who she is as an artist and I can't wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah's year."