Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines Comments on "Friends" Who "Reach Out" Via $1 Million Lawsuit

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Will Ferrell, Not The White House Correspondents Dinner

Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush Impression at Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner Event

Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, Stagecoach

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Are Too Cute While ''Trying to Fit In'' at Stagecoach Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

HGTV

Chip Gaines is not happy with his former "friends."

The Fixer Upper star's two former business partners John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark sued him for more than $1 million earlier this week, accusing Chip of fraud. They said Chip bought out their stakes in Magnolia Real Estate days before he announced HGTV planned to produce the reality show, which prominently features the company's name. They also say they paid just $2,500 each in May 2013 after Chip told them the company is "less than worthless" and that he threatened to start a competing real estate brokerage if they didn't sell.

"Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later 'friends' reach out via lawsuit.. humm," he tweeted Friday.

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

The filing states, "At a time when only [John and Richard] knew that Fixer Upper had been fast-tracked for a one-hour premier on HGTV and was on the verge of radically changing their lives and business enterprises, Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners—notwithstanding their longstanding friendship—in order to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty's association with Fixer Upper."

In their lawsuit, his ex-partners also state that "Chip became so fixated on securing the Magnolia name that he didn't care if he offended or threatened anyone along the way. For example, when Clark made it clear he wasn't happy with Chip trying to lower the buyout even more, Chip allegedly sent the following text message to Lewis, threatening to resort to crass school yard behavior (emphasis added): 'You better tell Rick to be careful. I don't come from the nerdy prep school he's from. And when people talk to me that way they get their asses kicked. And if he's not ready to do that he better shut his mouth. I'm not the toughest guy there is, but I can assure you that would not end well for [R]ick.'"

Chip's lawyer had earlier said in response to the lawsuit, "We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines." 

TAGS/ Chip Gaines , Legal , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again