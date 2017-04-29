The filing states, "At a time when only [John and Richard] knew that Fixer Upper had been fast-tracked for a one-hour premier on HGTV and was on the verge of radically changing their lives and business enterprises, Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners—notwithstanding their longstanding friendship—in order to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty's association with Fixer Upper."

In their lawsuit, his ex-partners also state that "Chip became so fixated on securing the Magnolia name that he didn't care if he offended or threatened anyone along the way. For example, when Clark made it clear he wasn't happy with Chip trying to lower the buyout even more, Chip allegedly sent the following text message to Lewis, threatening to resort to crass school yard behavior (emphasis added): 'You better tell Rick to be careful. I don't come from the nerdy prep school he's from. And when people talk to me that way they get their asses kicked. And if he's not ready to do that he better shut his mouth. I'm not the toughest guy there is, but I can assure you that would not end well for [R]ick.'"