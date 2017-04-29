Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Laurie Hernandez, Raven-Symoné and More

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Laurie Hernandez, 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Britney Spears, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Radio Disney Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're all ears for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards

As kids at home prepare for the can't-miss spectacle to air tomorrow evening, celebs hit the red carpet in front of L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Saturday afternoon to witness all the action in person. Last season's Dancing With the Stars champ and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is just one of many pint-sized stars to strut their stuff in flashy ensembles, as well as Raven-Symoné and Sabrina Carpenter

Former Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas will return to their roots to celebrate the best in music as heard on Radio Disney, and legendary mouseketeer Britney Spears will grace the stage to accept the Icon Award

Photos

Radio Disney Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Artists set to wow the crowd include Noah CyrusKelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld; plus appearances from presenters Adam DriverHeidi KlumSarah Hylandand more. 

Click through the gallery above for even more red carpet appearances at this year's RDMA's!

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST only on Disney.

TAGS/ Red Carpet , Awards , Disney , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again