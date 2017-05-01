Who better to host the 2017 CMT Music Awardsin Nashville than the star of Nashville?

Charles Esten, who plays Deacon on CMT's hit musical drama, has been given the task. The ceremony will air live on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much," the actor said in a statement. "That connection is why our show, Nashville, now has a perfect home on the network. It's also why there is no other show quite like the CMT Music Awards. It's a show fully dedicated to the fans and an annual chance for them to place their votes for their favorite artists."

"Besides always being flat-out fun, it's also always been a stage for magical musical moments—and a place where some of country's biggest legends have been made," he added. "I'm thrilled and honored to get to host this great event."

As a former sketch comic and cast member of both the original British version and the U.S. version of Who's Line Is It Anyway?, Charles, formerly known as Chip, is sure to bring his comedic chops to the stage.