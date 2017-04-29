Rebecca and Jack are together again and cuter than ever...are you crying yet?!

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play the married couple on NBC's This Is Us, delighted fans as they made a special appearance at the Pittsburgh Steelers' home of Heinz Field Saturday to help announce the team's day 3 NFL draft pics.

The two received a special gift—custom Steelers jerseys with the names "R Pearson" and "J Pearson" printed on them.

"Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves," Moore wrote on Instagram.