Rebecca and Jack are together again and cuter than ever...are you crying yet?!
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play the married couple on NBC's This Is Us, delighted fans as they made a special appearance at the Pittsburgh Steelers' home of Heinz Field Saturday to help announce the team's day 3 NFL draft pics.
The two received a special gift—custom Steelers jerseys with the names "R Pearson" and "J Pearson" printed on them.
"Jack and Rebecca would be beside themselves," Moore wrote on Instagram.
The two also hung out in the Steeler's locker room, where they posted a selfie video. The actors took over the Steelers' Instagram account for a while.
.@MiloVentimiglia and I are having the best time at the @steelers #fanblitz. Check out my Instagram for more ??: https://t.co/XS9qfPTBUl pic.twitter.com/M39OFn5XDa— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 29, 2017
A premiere date for season 2 of This Is Us has not been announced but the show is expected to return this fall. The series has also been renewed for a third season.
