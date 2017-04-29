Twitter/Getty Images
Fyre Festival the Movie? Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island Say They Planned Film About Music Festival Gone Wrong
Twitter/Getty Images
Who knew Scarlett Johansson had a twin...in 1967?
Reddit user Denverjoel recently posted a photo of his grandmother Geraldine at age 22, saying he told her she looked like the actress then. His grandma noted she was "drunk as a skunk" in the picture. Scarlett responded in a video, saying she received many messages about the pic.
"Let's have a drink, Geraldine," she said.
Sober or not, there are many non-famous people out there who bear a striking resemblance to celebrities—not including celebrity impersonators, of course.
Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran In March, a British woman named Zoe Walton posted a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Isla. The pic went viral because the child looks like Ed.
"I can't believe how viral it has gone," Zoe told E! News.
Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
@GordonRamsay this is our baba - have you been in Wales for any reason around 10 months ago ???? pic.twitter.com/yLesQ6qEpe— Claire Dempster (@Claire8ball) May 26, 2016
Gordon Ramsay In 2016, Claire Dempster posted on Twitter a pic of her baby, writing, "@GordonRamsay this is our baba - have you been in Wales for any reason around 10 months ago?"
Prince GeorgeSpeaking of kids, Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest has his own doppelgänger in his native Britain.
Steve Harvey The talk show host came face-to-face with his non-famous look-alike while hosting Family Feud in 2016.
Taylor Swift April Gloria, a Kansas cosplayer, looks like the singer when she's not in costume.
Leonardo DiCaprio The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Okay, not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
Benedict Cumberbatch Meet cute British DJ Tyler Michel, who could definitely be a stand-in for the Sherlock star.
Ariana Grande The singer has a doppelgänger named Jacky Vasquez.
"I honestly never thought I looked like Ariana. I would see a little resemblance in pictures and videos, but that wasn't until people would point it out," she told E! News.
Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie The actress has more than one look-alike out there, including Canadian woman Veronika Black and Chelsea Marr from Scotland.
"I am extremely flattered to be compared to the amazing Angelina Jolie!" Chelsea said on Facebook in 2015.