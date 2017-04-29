Carmelo Anthony "Trying Not to Lose His Family" as La La Anthony Debates What's Next for Their Relationship
The Bachelor season 17 stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe are still going strong and winning over fans' hearts, especially with his latest post. Sean, 33, penned a love note to his wife on her 31st birthday Saturday and reminisced about how they first met.
"Happy birthday to the cute, bubbly, slightly awkward girl who fed me ice cream the first night I met her," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her giving him a spoonful. "I knew there was something special about you when after introducing yourself, you asked me to save you a dance inside at the Bachelor Mansion. It made no sense considering there was no dancing or music going on but your nonsensical comment intrigued me and I wanted that dance."
Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
In 2013, Sean met and fell in love with his now-wife, then known as Catherine Giudici, while filming The Bachelor. He picked her to win and the two got engaged on the finale and wed in January 2014 in a televised ceremony.
"I'm so incredibly thankful that I somehow convinced you to spend the rest of your life with me," Sean wrote. "You're the total package- wonderful wife, fantastic mom and excellent Jeopardy! player. I love you weird ice cream girl."
Sean and Catherine welcomed their first child, son Samuel, last July.
She posted on her Instagram page Saturday a photo of the child at a small Minions-themed birthday party at their home.
"I got a minion for my 31st (or 4th) birthday," she wrote.