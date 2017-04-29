Aww, so sweet, literally!

The Bachelor season 17 stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe are still going strong and winning over fans' hearts, especially with his latest post. Sean, 33, penned a love note to his wife on her 31st birthday Saturday and reminisced about how they first met.

"Happy birthday to the cute, bubbly, slightly awkward girl who fed me ice cream the first night I met her," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her giving him a spoonful. "I knew there was something special about you when after introducing yourself, you asked me to save you a dance inside at the Bachelor Mansion. It made no sense considering there was no dancing or music going on but your nonsensical comment intrigued me and I wanted that dance."