And it's not only technology that's grown in the past sixteen years. There's also a much larger demand for equality in storytelling, and the book primarily tells the story of men—Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) gets out of prison and meets a guy who calls himself Wednesday (Ian McShane). They run into more men. They fight those men. The female characters in the book have stories that happen off screen, so their appearances are limited. That will not be as much the case in the TV series, particularly in the case of Shadow's dead/undead wife, Laura Moon (Emily Browning) and the goddess Bilquis (Yetide Badaki).

"You meet Bilquis in the most indelible fashion possible in the novel, and she falls out of the book and has just a brief couple lines later on, and it was very exciting to imagine what comes next and where is she in two, three seasons," executive producer Michael Green tells us. "Laura Moon captured our imagination very early on. She has three, four, great great scenes in the book, and there's an adventure to be had, and Neil was as interested as we were in finding out where they were off screen."

We'll also be seeing a lot more of the "Coming to America" side-stories from the novel, which show how some of the older gods from other cultures have integrated themselves into America.