The Crazy Story Behind Beyoncé's 2012 Met Gala Dress

What goes into styling Beyoncé for the Met Gala? Apparently, it can all take less than 24 hours.

The pregnant singer will probably be a no-show this year, but as the first Monday in May rapidly approaches, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge the most epic moments from the biggest night in fashion's past. Bey, of course, owns many of them—remember her pale-pink latex ensemble from 2016? Then there was that high ponytail and naked dress combo for the China: Through the Looking Glass theme. Year after year, she impresses (in mostly Givenchy). And year after year, you'll see stylist Ty Hunter trailing behind her, fluffing and fixing her train on the famously steep, red steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.