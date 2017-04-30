"Scott Brought a Girl Out Here!" Disick Disrupts Another Trip and the Kardashian Family's Reaction Is Priceless: Watch Now

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kardashian Costa Rican Trip Gets Awkward Thanks to Scott

Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

See Kim Kardashian Confront the "Whore" in Scott Disick's Hotel Room: "Get Your S--t and Get the F--k Out of Here"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Another trip, another chick!

After bringing a "tramp" back to his hotel room in Dubai this week, Scott Disick shakes things up again on the next new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by bringing another girl on the family vacation to Costa Rica.

"So you're gonna die," Kim Kardashian tells her sisters in this sneak peek of Sunday's episode. "What's happening?" Khloe Kardashian asks.

"Scott brought a girl out here!" Kim reveals as Khloe squeals, "On our family trip?!"

When the family confronts Scott, everyone's reactions are priceless! Check out the KUWTK promo for yourself.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Scott Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again