Scheana Marie and Mike Shay's relationship has officially come to an end.

TMZ is reporting that the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce was finalized this week. According to the outlet, Scheana has to pay her ex-husband close to $50,000 to balance out their assets.

Back in November, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

"While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship," the couple said in a statement. "We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other's personal happiness and professional success."

Although things may have started on a united front, viewers couldn't help but observe the tension when the couple got divorced on camera.