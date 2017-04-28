Craig Conover is one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

After much anticipation—and plenty of curiosity from co-stars—the Southern Charm star has passed the bar exam.

Craig's longtime girlfriend Naomie Olindo was happy to confirm the news on her Instagram stories Friday afternoon.

"The face of someone who passed the war," Naomie captioned the photo as her man held up a bottle of champagne while grinning from ear to ear.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Craig opened up to Bravo about the all-important exam that has become quite the storyline on the hit reality show.