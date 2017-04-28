It's officially T-minus three days away 'til the Met Gala, and we're prepping you on all you need to know for this year's star-studded event.

By this point, you've probably heard all about this year's theme—Rei Kawakubo—and her contributions to fashion, especially through her company, Comme des Garcons. Although it may sound like the clothing line has just come into the spotlight, A-listers (such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and much more) have actually been spotted strutting Rei's designs for years now.

Hollywood's biggest stars are able to rep the brand wherever they go, whether that's on the red carpet, at the airport or just on the streets. Keep scrolling to see the celebs who have loved Comme Des Garcons over the years.