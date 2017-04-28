Celebrities in Comme des Garcons: An Ode to Rei Kawakubo's Fashion Brand

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Lady Gaga

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

It's officially T-minus three days away 'til the Met Gala, and we're prepping you on all you need to know for this year's star-studded event.

By this point, you've probably heard all about this year's theme—Rei Kawakubo—and her contributions to fashion, especially through her company, Comme des Garcons. Although it may sound like the clothing line has just come into the spotlight, A-listers (such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and much more) have actually been spotted strutting Rei's designs for years now.  

Hollywood's biggest stars are able to rep the brand wherever they go, whether that's on the red carpet, at the airport or just on the streets. Keep scrolling to see the celebs who have loved Comme Des Garcons over the years. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Sarah Jessica Parker

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker

Don't think fashion brand Comme des Garcons is just hearts and crazy silhouettes. In 1998, SJP wore this floral, A-line gown on a VH1 Save the Music red carpet.   

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Kanye West

Venturelli\/WireImage

Kanye West

Before Kim was KKW, Kanye cuddled up to Amber Rose in a denim jacket and a CDG tee. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Alexa Chung

Samir Hussein\/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

In 2010, the fashion influencer wore a beige cardigan to a Topshop event. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Lady Gaga

Lawrence\/Sirc\/Splash News

Lady Gaga

In 2012, Mother Monster was spotted outside a Paris hotel wearing this voluminous, two-tone CDG dress. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Kylie Minogue

Marc Piasecki\/FilmMagic

Kylie Minogue

We wonder what the singer was gifted with after being spotted leaving Comme des Garcons' Paris office. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Azealia Banks

John Sciulli\/Getty Images

Azealia Banks

You can always go the schoolgirl-chic approach with a CDG Play button-down

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Diane Kruger

GVK\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images

Diane Kruger

A Breton-esque shirt, or striped cotton tee, and jeans makes for ideal celebrity airport style. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Lady Gaga

ESBP\/Star Max\/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Gaga was spotted in head-to-toe CDG again; this time in a pin-stripe suit for the 2013 Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards.

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Kendrick Lamar

Bennett Raglin\/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar

A PLAY Piqué Polo with Heart Appliqué makes for some pretty dope concert-wear, too. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Dianna Agron

John Phillips\/Getty Images

Dianna Agron

While the actress' ensemble looks like a dress, it's actually a lace top and Comme des Garcons embellished skirt. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Stella Maxwell

Melodie Jeng\/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

The model is pretty clutch with her mini CDG bag. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Justin Timberlake

INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake

For some reason, celebs really love wearing CDG Play pieces to and from the airport. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Drake

Kevin Winter\/Getty Images

Drake

And while performing.

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Bonnie Wright

Kiyoshi Ota\/Getty Images

Bonnie Wright

Of course, the Play basics, like the cardigan the Harry Potter star is wearing, make for stylish work uniform. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Anna Dello Russo

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff\/Getty Images

Anna Dello Russo

Other than celebs, there are a few select fashion editors that can wear CDG's most out-there ensembles with confidence.  

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Victoria Beckham

SWAP \/ Splash News

Victoria Beckham

Both Posh and hubby David Beckham are regularly spotted at the runway shows and shopping at CDG stores. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Joe Jonas

Wenn.com

Joe Jonas

The middle Jonas bro was recently spotted around in a Supreme x Comme des Garcons collaboration tee. 

ESC: Commes des Garcons, Kiernan Shipka

Fern \/ Splash News

Kiernan Shipka

It's hard to mess up a classic. When in doubt, pair a CDG basic with denim and go!

With a wide array of designs including anything from intricately detailed gowns to tees with the brand's iconic heart logo, it's clear that Comme des Garcons is a fan-favorite for the rich and famous. 

Kawakubo's abstract and avant-garde aesthetic may be different from the norm, but that's exactly what draws celebs in. Her designs are original, making her one of the most influential designers today. 

Met Gala prep knowledge: check!

On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

