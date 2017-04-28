Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition was saving the drama for its former teen mama.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham almost quit the WE tv reality series in its premiere episode on Friday night, after an intense argument with her estranged mother, Debra Danielsen.

Tension quickly mounted in the premiere when the 2010 altercation between Farrah and Debra was brought up, the one that resulted in Debra being arrested for domestic abuse after she allegedly choked and punched her daughter in the face. Farrah stormed off after Debra called the charges, which Farrah ultimately dropped, "bogus" and claimed Farrah had her in a headlock threatening to kill her.

Farrah, 25, spoke to E! News about why she stormed off the set of MBCRSFE, which her father Michael Abraham is also participating in.

"Why am I raising my voice, why I am arguing and fighting up against somebody who can't admit to what is really happening and going in in our family history?" Farrah explained to us of her decision to temporarily walk off and threaten to leave the show. "I get really upset when I'm around liars. I detest people who lie. I can't stand it."