Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition was saving the drama for its former teen mama.
Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham almost quit the WE tv reality series in its premiere episode on Friday night, after an intense argument with her estranged mother, Debra Danielsen.
Tension quickly mounted in the premiere when the 2010 altercation between Farrah and Debra was brought up, the one that resulted in Debra being arrested for domestic abuse after she allegedly choked and punched her daughter in the face. Farrah stormed off after Debra called the charges, which Farrah ultimately dropped, "bogus" and claimed Farrah had her in a headlock threatening to kill her.
Farrah, 25, spoke to E! News about why she stormed off the set of MBCRSFE, which her father Michael Abraham is also participating in.
"Why am I raising my voice, why I am arguing and fighting up against somebody who can't admit to what is really happening and going in in our family history?" Farrah explained to us of her decision to temporarily walk off and threaten to leave the show. "I get really upset when I'm around liars. I detest people who lie. I can't stand it."
And it looks like we will see Farrah and Debra continue to argue over the incident and their respective memories of it.
"There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page," Farrah told us. "So sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there's just a certain point in time where you're like, somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things, and you're like, 'Why do I even want to be around them anymore?' The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going."
So we guess it remains TBD to see if MBCRSFE will actually work for Farrah and her parents.
Regardless of the outcome, Farrah has no regrets when it comes to sharing her struggles with viewers on TV throughout the years.
"I really believe in sharing my story to improve social behaviors in the nation," she said. "I think that's the best way to do it through media. And I've made history time and time again with that."
To hear more from Farrah, watch our interview with her above.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.