To all the busy girls out there, Kendall Jenner gets you.

After a long day, there's nothing worse than having to spend a couple extra minutes taking off your makeup and then washing your face before bed. That's why Kendall sticks to a quick and simple beauty routine that keeps her skin always looking fresh and smooth, with little time required.

As the face of Estée Lauder, it only makes sense that the coveted supermodel makes use of the brand's beauty essentials. She's paid to promote the brand, after all, but there's one product that seems to genuinely work for the beauty—and may be perfect for lazy busy people, too.