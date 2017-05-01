Fashion Police's 2017 Met Gala Style Poll: Vote for Best & Worst Dressed Stars Now!

Who slayed the 2017 Met Gala red carpet and who totally missed the mark? We'll let you decide!

Fashion's biggest night was in full swing earlier tonight as A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese WitherspoonSelena Gomez, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian flaunted high-end gowns and over-the-top dresses at the Met Gala in NYC. But who was best and worst?

The Fashion Police have chosen three of our favorite looks of the night along with three getups that made us scream "WTF?!" On top are Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Rihanna with Madonna, Katy Perry and Solange at the bottom.

Vote for best and worst dressed in our polls below and watch Fashion Police tomorrow night to find out the results!

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m., only on E!

