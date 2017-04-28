Casting JonBenét won't give you the answer to the most popular question associated to the death of JonBenét Ramsey: "Who did it?" Instead, the Netflix documentary might teach you a little bit about yourself.
"We knew we wouldn't solve the crime. We did not set out to make a true crime film, we set out to make something about why people are obsessed with this case, about how a crime leaves an imprint on a community and how a community deals with all these unknowns," director Kitty Green told E! News.
The death of JonBenét Ramsey is still a pop culture phenomenon. It's been 20 years since the 6-year-old girl was murdered. Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the parts of the Ramsey family, including parents John and Patsy Ramsey. They retell the story and the evidence involved in that fateful night.
"I don't think it will be solved in the foreseeable future," Green said. "There's not enough evidence to convict anyone. It's been 20 years and we still have no one who is a key suspect. I don't know how it will be solved, so the challenge is how do we move forward? How do we let this go? It's been the press for 20 years and she's still on the cover of magazines."
The case has stayed in the public eye because it's "innately a story about family," Green said. "I think we can all understand that dynamic. There's something personal and universal in all of that," she said.
At the end of the day, the flick, which is streaming now on Netflix, "might teach you a little bit about why we're all so obsessed with true crime."
"I mean there's all these elements in there. Why we have these fascinations with these cases and can't let them go," Green said. "Definitely there are lots of theories in there about who did it. It's working on a few different levels and it's trying a few different things."
Casting JonBenét is now streaming on Netflix.