Nikki Bella is one anxious auntie!

As Brie Bella winds down the final stretch of her first pregnancy, the Total Divas star confessed she still has no clue when little Birdie Joe Danielson will finally make her big arrival when she and fiancé John Cena caught up with E! News at The Wall premiere in New York City.

"I wish!" she gushed. "She's due this Sunday, and we are literally just waiting for Birdie to pop out."

"She's as big as a house!" John joked.