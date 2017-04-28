John Cena Wants Nikki Bella to Have a Wedding Day She'll Remember Forever (But He's Still Watching the Budget!)
Nikki Bella is one anxious auntie!
As Brie Bella winds down the final stretch of her first pregnancy, the Total Divas star confessed she still has no clue when little Birdie Joe Danielson will finally make her big arrival when she and fiancé John Cena caught up with E! News at The Wall premiere in New York City.
"I wish!" she gushed. "She's due this Sunday, and we are literally just waiting for Birdie to pop out."
"She's as big as a house!" John joked.
Dave Allocca/Starpix
But like any proud twin sister, Nikki's excitement just continues to grow as the milestone moment inches closer. And she's especially eager to find out if her niece will bare her resemblance.
"Brie and Bryan [Danielson] look so different, so I'm just dying to see what Birdie looks like," she said. "I'm kinda hoping she looks like Brie so she looks like me. We don't want her coming out with a beard." LOL!
But Nikki isn't the only getting impatient. As expected, the mom-to-be is also antsy to meet her mini. Brie took to Instagram Thursday to post a photo of her 39-week bump and encourage her followers to place bets on her delivery.
"Will she come on Sunday!!???," she wrote in the caption. "What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant."
Looks like only time will tell!
The Wall releases nationwide May 12th.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!