"Grab My Ass or Twist My Nipple!" What Happens at The Abbey Cast Reveals the Worst Bar Etiquette They've Encountered

"Order your drink and move away from the bar!"

The cast of What Happens at The Abbey is serving up some serious tips on bar etiquette. In this video, the cast of E!'s upcoming series is revealing all of the things customers have done to make them angry over the years.

"The one thing that a customer can do that'll make me angry is sit there and put their empty drinks on somebody's VIP table," Lawrence says. "If it doesn't belong to you, don't touch it!"

Some other things customers have done to piss off the staff?

"Probably grab my ass or twist my nipple," Murray reveals.

Hands off the employees!

To get more bar etiquette tips, watch the hilarious video above! And be sure to watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey on May 14! 

Watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m., only on E!

