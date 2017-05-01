"Order your drink and move away from the bar!"

The cast of What Happens at The Abbey is serving up some serious tips on bar etiquette. In this video, the cast of E!'s upcoming series is revealing all of the things customers have done to make them angry over the years.

"The one thing that a customer can do that'll make me angry is sit there and put their empty drinks on somebody's VIP table," Lawrence says. "If it doesn't belong to you, don't touch it!"