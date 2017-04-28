Freddie Prinze Jr. is pretty clear about why his 15-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar has been so "cool and groovy," as he described it.
E! News caught up with the actor who brought us back to the beginnings of their relationship way back when they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997.
"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he admitted. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
He continued, "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."
The other secret? Laughter!
"As long as they can make you laugh, laughter lasts forever," he noted. "If you just think she's hot or she just think your hot, you're in a lot of trouble when you're 60!"
But other than being a great hubby, Prinze is also a doting daddy, too! The couple shares two children together, Charlotte Grace Prinze, 7, and Rocky James Prinze, 4.
"For me being a father, not having a dad, it makes it my No.1 priority," he explained. His own father passed away a year after he was born. "So when my daughter was born, that was pretty much it for me. I became a full-time father. It's not a job. It's what I love to do."
He can't help but laugh over how different his two children are, too. He says he can have a "very reasonable" conversation with his daughter, but when it comes to Rocky, "I have to give him a weapon in order for him to do anything!"
In fact, his kids are the reason he teamed up with Palmolive to help clean up his messy recipes—aka "messipes." As you may know, Freddie has a cookbook of his own title, Back to the Kitchen.
"I made a recipe book that most recipes are nine ingredients or less so that you have more time to spend time with your family," he told us. "Palmolive approached me so that we are both saving time cooking and cleaning, and I let my kids get involved. I get my son to cleanup by filling a squirt gun with water and cleaning up. But when he runs out of things to clean up you become the target." LOL!
Although his title is basically Super Dad at this point, we can't forget how he got his start in the acting world—with his break out role beside Gellar in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Watch the video above to see how many times he auditioned for the part and how it launched his obsession with horror flicks!