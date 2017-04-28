Freddie Prinze Jr. is pretty clear about why his 15-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar has been so "cool and groovy," as he described it.

E! News caught up with the actor who brought us back to the beginnings of their relationship way back when they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997.

"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he admitted. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."