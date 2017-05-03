What Happens at The Abbey Cast Spills Drunk Horror Stories: Fights, Face Licking and Peeing in the VIP

Just blame it on the alcohol!

The cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey have seen and heard quite a bit while working at the celeb-favored West Hollywood nightspot, and now they're spilling their absolute worst drunk horror stories from the bar!

From bartender Kyle getting shots splashed all over him to VIP host Brandi getting her face licked by a random stranger, the tales of intoxicated patrons range from somewhat hilarious to absolutely disgusting.

"One night this guy was drunk and reaming out this girl and I didn't know what was going on, so I kind of stepped in the middle of it and he punched me straight in the face!" VIP host Murray revealed.

But poor VIP server Billy had the terrible misfortune of dealing with a wasted customer who just couldn't control her bladder.

"She decides just to pull her panties off and pee there on the ground at the table," he explains. "Immediately, I told her like, 'Look, you got to stop, you got to go to the bathroom.' She proceeds to throw up at the exact same spot." Yikes!

Check out the clip above to find out what else has happened at The Abbey!

Watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m., only on E!

