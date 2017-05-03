Just blame it on the alcohol!

The cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey have seen and heard quite a bit while working at the celeb-favored West Hollywood nightspot, and now they're spilling their absolute worst drunk horror stories from the bar!

From bartender Kyle getting shots splashed all over him to VIP host Brandi getting her face licked by a random stranger, the tales of intoxicated patrons range from somewhat hilarious to absolutely disgusting.

"One night this guy was drunk and reaming out this girl and I didn't know what was going on, so I kind of stepped in the middle of it and he punched me straight in the face!" VIP host Murray revealed.