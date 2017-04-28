After scores of people deemed the Fyre Festival a "disaster," Ja Rule said it was "NOT A SCAM," apologizing to "everyone who was inconvenienced."

The inaugural luxury event in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, which the rapper had co-organized with tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was postponed indefinitely Friday after many participants cited "chaos at the site, detailing robberies, fights over food, "refugee camp"-like sleeping arrangements and difficulties getting a flight back to the United States.

"We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern…" Ja Rule said on Twitter Friday. "I will make a statement soon I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting."