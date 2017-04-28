Roseanne Might Be the Next Show to Return From the Dead

ABC
Two decades after going off the air, multiple reports point to an eight-episode revival of the classic blue-collar comedy Roseanne is in the works with the all the key players attached to reprise their roles. Yes, even John Goodman, despite the last-minute reveal in the original series finale that he'd actually died a season earlier.
Per Deadline, the new installment will be produced by original executive producers Roseanne Barr, Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as original cast member Sara Gilbert. With Barr, Goodman and Gilbert attached, and Laurie Metcalf and others in the process of joining them, the limited series has interest from multiple networks, including original home ABC and Netflix, who has never met a beloved series it didn't want to revive. All we have to say is: There better be a new Halloween episode in the works!
Running from 1988 to 1997 for nine seasons, Roseanne was hailed for its realistic portrayal of the working class American family. Centered on the Connor family, who was always just scraping by, the comedy went on to 17 Emmy awards throughout its run.
Roseanne also starred Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Natalie West, Johnny Galecki and the late Glenn Quinn. No word yet on which Becky will be in the revival. (Chalke famously replaced Goranson during season six, before the latter returned in season eight.)
The revival is the latest in a seemingly never-ending stream that's recently seen Fox's The X-Files revival earn a 10-episode second installment, due in the 2017-18 season, as well as Will & Grace spring back to life at NBC for 10 episodes as well, following a warmly received reunion election-themed viral video.
