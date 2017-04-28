Roseanne Might Be the Next Show to Return From the Dead

Who's ready to return to Lanford?

Two decades after going off the air, multiple reports point to an eight-episode revival of the classic blue-collar comedy Roseanne is in the works with the all the key players attached to reprise their roles. Yes, even John Goodman, despite the last-minute reveal in the original series finale that he'd actually died a season earlier.

Per Deadline, the new installment will be produced by original executive producers Roseanne Barr, Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as original cast member Sara Gilbert. With Barr, Goodman and Gilbert attached, and Laurie Metcalf and others in the process of joining them, the limited series has interest from multiple networks, including original home ABC and Netflix, who has never met a beloved series it didn't want to revive. All we have to say is: There better be a new Halloween episode in the works!