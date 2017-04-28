The investigation continues regarding Chris Soules as he faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of his fatal car accident earlier this week.

E! News can confirm Iowa's Buchanan County authorities have requested a search warrant regarding the investigation. TMZ reports the warrant is for the red Chevy that drove Soules home from the scene on Monday night. However, we've obtained the documents which state that the cause for the warrant as well as the response will remain sealed.

A judge signed off on the sealed search warrant records, stating, "All affidavits, attachments, endorsement, inventories and the return of the warrant are sealed and shall not be open without order from the court, because public disclosure of facts could jeopardize the investigation, infringe in rights of person involved, and impede the administration of justice."