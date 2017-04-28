Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself
The investigation continues regarding Chris Soules as he faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of his fatal car accident earlier this week.
E! News can confirm Iowa's Buchanan County authorities have requested a search warrant regarding the investigation. TMZ reports the warrant is for the red Chevy that drove Soules home from the scene on Monday night. However, we've obtained the documents which state that the cause for the warrant as well as the response will remain sealed.
A judge signed off on the sealed search warrant records, stating, "All affidavits, attachments, endorsement, inventories and the return of the warrant are sealed and shall not be open without order from the court, because public disclosure of facts could jeopardize the investigation, infringe in rights of person involved, and impede the administration of justice."
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Meanwhile, Soules rear-ended a tractor driving near his hometown in Iowa on Monday night, killing the man who was driving the tractor, Kenneth Mosher. Soules now faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident and has hired a high-powered legal team from Des Moines to represent him.
The team has filed to have all information regarding the investigation remain sealed due to the high publicity surrounding Soules and the accident.
The attorneys said in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."
As E! News confirmed, Soules was the one who made the 911 call and took Mosher's pulse before authorities arrived at the scene.
"Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher's passing," the statement continued. "Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."