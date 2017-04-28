If you've never heard of Tommy Maitland, the legendary British comic who'll be hosting ABC's revival of the iconic Gong Show, that's probably because he doesn't seem to exist.

In a move that might be a TV first, the network has announced that the Will Arnett-produced game show revival will be emceed by what appears to be a wholly fictional character brought to life by who many believe to be Austin Powers star Mike Myers—though they'll probably never confirm those suspicions.

So elaborate is this rouse that ABC has created a lengthy biography for this supposed legendary comedian who turns up no results in a Google search, as well as a Twitter account that only began tweeting today.