Yep, you're going to have to try this...

Last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the talk show host decided to try out a new app. No, it's not for dating or Instagram stalking (brb, downloading)—it's called FaceApp, and it seems like everyone is using it! The app takes a photo and transforms it into different versions of the subject: young, old, hot—you name it!

Check out some of these hilarious celeb FaceApp masterpieces!