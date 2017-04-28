One Direction amassed a major fandom while the band was still together, but Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne debatably have made more progress outside of the group than in it.

As a group, 1D conquered the pop music world; individually, these five men are taking over the world. Each one of them has experienced a "first" since launching his solo career, exploring unchartered territories as the members of the former group figure out life as a solo artist.

So far, we at E! News would say their lives and careers are going pretty well. Let's break it down.