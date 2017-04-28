Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
One Direction amassed a major fandom while the band was still together, but Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne debatably have made more progress outside of the group than in it.
As a group, 1D conquered the pop music world; individually, these five men are taking over the world. Each one of them has experienced a "first" since launching his solo career, exploring unchartered territories as the members of the former group figure out life as a solo artist.
So far, we at E! News would say their lives and careers are going pretty well. Let's break it down.
E! Illustration
Theo Wenner/Rolling Stone
First to get a Rolling Stone cover: Harry
The "Sign of the Times" crooner opened up to the music magazine about dating in the public eye and his former flame Taylor Swift .
Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)
First to attend the Grammys as a solo artist: Niall
The "This Town" crooner attended the awards show sans the rest of the group, solidifying himself as a solo artist (and using it as an opportunity to show he ditched the blond locks).
First to release a solo album: Zayn
He was the first to go and he was the first to release a full album titled Mind of Mine. Harry's album, which is said to be self-titled, is next.
Warner Bros. Pictures
First to appear in a major motion picture: Harry
E! News reported shortly after the 1D split that Harry was interested in pursuing acting, and he did just that when he scored a role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, out this summer.
First to become a dad: Louis
Louis welcomed a son named Freddie over a year ago. Liam recently became a dad after welcoming a baby with girlfriend Cheryl Cole.
First to cancel a concert: Zayn
The "Pillowtalk" crooner said he was experiencing the "worst anxiety" of his career.
"To all those people who have been waiting to see me perform…I flew into the UK last night to appear in my home country in front of my family, friends, and most importantly my UK fans," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Unfortunately, my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me…with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career."
He continued, "I cannot apologize enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me. I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I've let down today."
First to launch a world tour: Harry
Harry is set to hit the road in September, beginning in San Francisco and ending three months later in Japan.
First to perform at an EDM festival: Louis
He joined Steve Aoki to perform their collaboration "Just Hold On" at the Ultra Music Festival in March.
Keep it up, guys!