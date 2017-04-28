Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself
Look out, Tarek and Christina El Moussa! You've got some competition coming your way.
After seven seasons of the friendly exes holding court as the reigning (and only) Flip or Flop hosts on HGTV, the network has begun spinning off the series to various cities across America. The first of five planned spin-offs, Flip or Flop Vegas, has already hit the airwaves, making basic cable stars out of married couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. And the Marundes are confident they can more than hold their own against the Flip or Flop OGs in a flip off.
"Well, we would hope our house would win if we did any kind of flip off against anybody, right?" Aubrey told E! News during our recent visit at the site of one of their current flips.
"We're competitive," Bristol continued. "We want to win all battles!"
While the Marundes are a united front when it comes to outside challengers, they admitted that they're always butting heads around the construction site. Who among them usually comes out victorious?
"That would be me," Aubrey said, raising her hand. "I usually win the battles most of the time because they're related to design."
"She wins the design battles. I win the construction battles. And often times we end up working together because somebody has to build it, somebody has to design it, so there's always a communication between the two."
"It's a compromise between the two," Aubrey added.
For more from the pair, including Bristol's message to Vanilla Ice and the answer to which Property Brothers brother they'd invite to a dinner party, be sure to check out the videos above!
Who do you think would win in a flip-off: The Marundes or the El Moussas? Sound off in the comments below!
Flip or Flop Vegas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.