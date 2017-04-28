"Well, we would hope our house would win if we did any kind of flip off against anybody, right?" Aubrey told E! News during our recent visit at the site of one of their current flips.

"We're competitive," Bristol continued. "We want to win all battles!"

While the Marundes are a united front when it comes to outside challengers, they admitted that they're always butting heads around the construction site. Who among them usually comes out victorious?

"That would be me," Aubrey said, raising her hand. "I usually win the battles most of the time because they're related to design."