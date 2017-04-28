Chip Gaines has found himself in some legal trouble.

E! News can confirm the Fixer Upper star is being sued by his former Magnolia Real Estate partners for more than $1 million.

John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark filed the documents in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday, claiming Gaines urged them to sell their share of the company two days before HGTV picked up Fixer Upper, which prominently features the Magnolia Real Estate Name.

The partners say Gaines bought out their shares for $2,500 each in May 2013 and claim he threatened to open up a competing realty company if they didn't sell their shares. The documents also included a threatening text message that Gaines allegedly sent to Lewis in which he threatened to physically assault Clark.