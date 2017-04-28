Amy Kourse Rosenthal passed away on March 13, but not before she did something unusually beautiful and heartwarming.

The author wrote a dating profile for her husband of 26 years.

Yes, Amy—who lost her battle with ovarian cancer last month—decided to pen an essay for The New York Times titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" in which she recalled the touching love story she shared with Jason Rosenthal. The piece touched millions of readers and received such profoundly positive feedback, her family has been able to reciprocate the love through charity.

Ahead of what would have marked Amy's 52nd birthday Saturday, Jason and the couple's three children—Justin, 24, Miles, 22, and Paris, 20—announced the AKR Yellow Umbrella Foundation.