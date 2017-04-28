13 Reasons Why made history in New Zealand. The Netflix drama about a high school girl who kills herself and leaves 13 tapes explaining the reasoning behind taking her own life spurred New Zealand's Office of Film & Literature Classification to create a new rating: RP18.

The new rating was created specifically for 13 Reasons Why, acknowledging that teens are watching and will continue to watch the show, "while signaling the strong content and emphasizing the essential role of parents and caregivers in discussing this material with young people in their care," the Classification Office said.