Harry Styles Announces 2017 World Tour Dates

by Zach Johnson |

Harry Styles, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Harry Styles is taking his act on the road.

Early Friday morning, the 23-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer announced his world tour will begin Sept. 19 in the United States and end Dec. 8 in Japan. All tickets go on sale May 5 (excluding Japan) via local ticket agents. Styles' self-titled debut album will be released May 12.

Registration for all North American dates is underway; supplies are limited. To prevent other vendors from re-selling tickets at higher prices, sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Styles, who's recently performed his new material on NBC's Saturday Night Live and BBC's The Graham Norton Show, will kick off the NBC Today Show Summer Concert Series May 9, followed by a week-long residency on CBS The Late Late Show With James Corden May 15-18.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

9/19: San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

9/20: Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

9/25: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/26: Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

9/28: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

9/30: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

10/1: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall

10/4: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

10/5: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

10/8: Atlanta, GA, Roxy

10/10: Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11: Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/25: Paris, France, L'Olympia

10/27: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

10/29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

10/30: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

11/1: Manchester, U.K., O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2: Glasgow, U.K., SEC Armadillo

11/5: Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

11/7: Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome

11/8: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

11/10: Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

11/23: Singapore, The Star Theatre

11/26: Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre

11/30: Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

12/2: Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

12/7: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

12/8: Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

"I didn't want to write 'stories.' I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me," Styles recently told Rolling Stone. "The No. 1 thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before." After branching out on his own, he said, "I wanted to step up. There were songs I wanted to write and record, and not just have it be 'Here's a demo I wrote.' Every decision I've made since I was 16 was made in a democracy. I felt like it was time to make a decision about the future...and maybe I shouldn't rely on others."

Styles confessed he's "nervous" to see how his fans will react to his new, less pop-y music. "I've never done this before. I don't know what the f--k I'm doing," he said. "I'm happy I found this band and these musicians, where you can be vulnerable enough to put yourself out there. I'm still learning...but it's my favorite lesson."

