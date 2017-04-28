Katy Perry Serves Up Another Hit Song With "Bon Appétit" (Feat. Migos)

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicky Jam, Vin Diesel, 2017 Latin Billboard Awards

Watch Vin Diesel's Surprise Musical Debut With Nicky Jam at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hungry for new music?

At midnight, Katy Perry released a tasty new track, "Bon Appétit." It serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album (release date TBD). In the sexy chorus, Perry purrs, "'Cause I'm all that you want, boy / All that you can have, boy / Got me spread like a buffet / Bon appétit, baby / Appetite for seduction / Fresh out the oven / Melt in your mouth kind of lovin' / Bon appétit, baby." The song features all three members of Migos: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff. Perry co-wrote the lyrics with Ferras, Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Migos and Shellback.

Perry described the song as "pretty sexual" in an E! Live From the Red Carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Grammys. After releasing the lead single "Chained to the Rhythm," Perry said she's "so proud" of her new material and can't wait to share it with fans. "I think it's definitely a new era for me," the 32-year-old pop star said. "I call it an era of 'purposeful pop.'"

Photos

Katy Perry's Best Looks

Katy Perry

Rony Alwin/Capitol Records

"All of my songs have always had layers to them, never one-dimensional. I think I used to be the queen of innuendo and I woke up a little bit more, educated myself a little bit more," she said. "Obviously I don't know all the answers, and maybe I'm a little bit more the queen of subtext."

Rest assured, the singer's new album will have something for everyone. "You're going to have some of that good 'ol Katy Perry, fluffy stuff that you love so much," Perry promised. "It's got a wide range of feelings and emotions and I just feel a little bit more conscious than I ever have."

Perry will perform on the season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live May 20.

"Bon Appétit" is now available to download and stream.

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again