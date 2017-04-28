Hungry for new music?

At midnight, Katy Perry released a tasty new track, "Bon Appétit." It serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album (release date TBD). In the sexy chorus, Perry purrs, "'Cause I'm all that you want, boy / All that you can have, boy / Got me spread like a buffet / Bon appétit, baby / Appetite for seduction / Fresh out the oven / Melt in your mouth kind of lovin' / Bon appétit, baby." The song features all three members of Migos: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff. Perry co-wrote the lyrics with Ferras, Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Migos and Shellback.

Perry described the song as "pretty sexual" in an E! Live From the Red Carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Grammys. After releasing the lead single "Chained to the Rhythm," Perry said she's "so proud" of her new material and can't wait to share it with fans. "I think it's definitely a new era for me," the 32-year-old pop star said. "I call it an era of 'purposeful pop.'"