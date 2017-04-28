After Bryant realized that O'Malley was in fact serious, she asked him, "Why did you do this?"

"He was like, 'Well, you always said that you wanted it to happen in our house if it ever happened.' I was like, 'That's true; I wanted it to be private,'" the bride-to-be said. "He was like, 'But I also knew you probably wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you just got home from work—otherwise it would never be another moment.'"

Bryant, who had Meyers in stitches, then joked, "It's about a 40-second window before I get in the door and I rip off my mask and become a woman on the couch—so he did the right thing!"

The actress did not reveal when she and O'Malley plan to tie the knot.

