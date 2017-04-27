Courtesy TV One
Bobbi Kristina Brown's life is headed to the small screen.
TV One confirmed Thursday afternoon that a made-for-TV biopic centered around Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's only child will debut later this summer.
According to the cable network, the project titled Bobbi Kristina offers an "intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman."
In a new cast photo obtained by E! News, fans can get a preview of what they can expect once it premieres in just a couple of months.
Stuck in the Middle's Joy Rovaris will take on the role of Bobbi while Grown Up's Nadji Jeter will portray her boyfriend Nick Gordon.
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Demetria McKinney will take on Whitney while The Wire's Hassan Jonson has been tapped to play Bobby. Vivica A. Fox rounds out the cast as Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston.
"Bobbi Kristina's high-profile life—and untimely death—may have been shrouded in mystery, but this film will reveal her humor, quirks, deepest fears and longings," the network stated. "This film explores her fight to be seen, heard, loved and to survive."
Last month, Bobby and Nick paid tribute to the late Bobbi Kristina on what would have been her 24th birthday.
"TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN," Bobby shared with several throwback photos.
Nick would also post a photo to Twitter with "Happy Birthday" and an angel emoji.