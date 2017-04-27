Bobbi Kristina Brown's life is headed to the small screen.

TV One confirmed Thursday afternoon that a made-for-TV biopic centered around Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's only child will debut later this summer.

According to the cable network, the project titled Bobbi Kristina offers an "intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman."

In a new cast photo obtained by E! News, fans can get a preview of what they can expect once it premieres in just a couple of months.

Stuck in the Middle's Joy Rovaris will take on the role of Bobbi while Grown Up's Nadji Jeter will portray her boyfriend Nick Gordon.