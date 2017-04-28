A battle is coming to Starz this weekend, but if you're not a fan of Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel, you might not quite know what you're in for.

While we could rattle off the general idea of the highly anticipated series for you, we're going to let star Bruce Langley, who essentially plays the god of technology, sum it up for you better than we ever could:

"The basic idea: Peoples' beliefs calcify into gods, and we take those gods with us when they believe in them, and they walk around as actual people if enough people believe in them. When we take them somewhere, for example America, a nation of immigrants, if you stop believing in them, they get abandoned and have to try and find a way to survive. That's the basic premise—a nation of immigrants, filled with these old gods who've lost their belief and they're trying to get by. That's Mr. Wednesday, Ian McShane's character, and his lot."