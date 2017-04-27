Get Jennifer Lopez's 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards Look for Less

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is adding style stunner to her long list of accomplishments. 

From a starring role in the television series Shades of Blue to her recent residency in Las Vegas, J. Lo does it all. We weren't surprised when she appeared at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a stunning black cutout gown with sequined detailing from Julien Macdonald's AW '17 collection.

At first glance the outfit may seem a bit intimidating in its sultry approach. Whether it's the cutouts, high split or plunging neckline, this style is not for the faint of heart. If you're up to the challenge, we've broke down J. Lo's style into a number of items that you can easily work into your wardrobe.

Ready to get glam? Keep scrolling!

ESC: J. Lo Latin Billboards Style Market

X by NBD Florence Dress, $378

ESC: J. Lo Latin Billboards Style Market

Jessica Simpson Wendah Platform Evening Sandals, Now $77

ESC: J. Lo Market

Tory Burch Serif Leather Clutch Bag, $195

ESC: J. Lo Latin Billboards Style Market

Jeulia Simple Baguette Cut Created White Sapphire Titanium Steel, Now $65.95

ESC: J. Lo Latin Billboards Style Market

Boohoo Boutique Eldora Beaded Cut Out Maxi Dress, Now $46

ESC: J. Lo Latin Billboards Style Market

JewelryPot Sterling Silver 2.00mm Rhodium Plated and Black Glitter Enamel Glitter 1.0IN Hoop Earrings, $34.16

Now, it's time to shine!

