Jennifer Lopez is adding style stunner to her long list of accomplishments.

From a starring role in the television series Shades of Blue to her recent residency in Las Vegas, J. Lo does it all. We weren't surprised when she appeared at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a stunning black cutout gown with sequined detailing from Julien Macdonald's AW '17 collection.

At first glance the outfit may seem a bit intimidating in its sultry approach. Whether it's the cutouts, high split or plunging neckline, this style is not for the faint of heart. If you're up to the challenge, we've broke down J. Lo's style into a number of items that you can easily work into your wardrobe.

Ready to get glam? Keep scrolling!