She'll solve any crime by cocktail time!
It's no secret that Stassi Schroeder, star of Vanderpump Rules and creator and host of the podcast Straight Up With Stassi, is a bit a murder aficionado. An unsolved crime enthusiast, if you will. Bravo's foremost expert in all things terrifying. Is it a little weird? Sure. Do we love it? Without question.
Stassi is so knowledgeable in the nefarious realm of the underworld, in fact, that there's really no better person to call when one needs to pick a brain about some very perplexing crimes.
It's currently True Crime Week here at E! News, which means we've immersed ourselves in every major murder mystery that's plagued our country as of late. We are no more immune to the true crime fad than the next person, and we found ourselves knee deep in seedy Google search history and a dozen too many clicks through a Wikipedia hole. We needed someone to help us navigate this scary genre, and someone we could turn to give us the most plausible theory in all the many, many conspiracy theories out there.
So of course we turned to Stassi.
The television star and former SUR employee graciously walked us through some of the most perplexing cases—the Black Dahlia, the Los Feliz murder house, the Cecil Hotel murder, the Zodiac killings and the case of JonBenét Ramsey, to name a few—explaining what we need to know about the cases and what she thinks really happened. Consider it a cheat sheet for anyone looking to get into the true crime genre, and a discussion board for anyone who has been sitting on their own wild theories.
But, watch at your own risk. Because much like the memory of Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac, this will haunt your dreams.