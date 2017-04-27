ComME des Garcons? Com de Garsson?

How the heck do you actually pronounce Comme des Garcons? More importantly, why should you care about the fashion label?

Besides sounding like a style guru, you should know that the creative force behind the brand, Rei Kawakubo, is the theme of this year's Met Gala—a.k.a. the over-the-top, star-studded event where celebrity and designer team up to celebrate fashion.

Of course, you can't have a museum exhibition (or party of the year) without a theme—celebs can thank Vogue head honcho Anna Wintour for that. This year, it's only the second time in the event's history in which a living designer is the actual theme (the first was Yves Saint Laurent). Before the big night, look like a style savant and learn the correct way to pronounce the brand—it's comb-day garr-sawn (soft "n"), by the way—and five more interesting facts about the designer.