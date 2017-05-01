A History of Vogue's Obsession With Sports Stars

While the editor-in-chief can't often be described as enthusiastic, she's as close as she'll ever get to that emotion about sports. Having been raised in a posh British family, and enjoyed many vacations among the country club zeitgeist of eastern Long Island, tennis is one of her strongest passions. Wintour has been one of veteran Roger Federer's biggest fans for near decades; viewers of The September Issue will remember her cutting into a meeting with photographer Mario Testino, "Did you see Roger's match yesterday?"

Passion doesn't translate to the page in every single case, and it was Vogue's annual Shape Issue that began to bring athletes into its very specific, very exclusive corner of the fashion world. The first iteration hit stands in 2002, and the magazine has since dedicated every April's tome to, as they put it, "celebrating the beauty and well-being of bodies." It originally began by showcasing, say, Brooke Shields well into her pregnancy, but by 2008 they realized that truly the most impressive "shapes" were that of professional athletes.

LeBron James appeared on the cover, basketball in tow, and the magazine instantly began embracing the fact that athletes, with their many millions of dollars just waiting to be spent on designer clothes, were the perfect target market for fashion. And, even more so, many readers (and prospective readers) are more apt to idolize Serena Williams or Tom Brady than they are to lust after the accomplishments of a supermodel they may or may not know on a first name basis.