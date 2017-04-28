Get ready to get woke.

Dear White People has arrived on Netflix, and creator Justin Simien's 10-episode adaptation of his critically-acclaimed 2014 film of the same name has a mission: To spotlight through satire what it's really like to be the "other" in a particular environment.

"The show is about a group of black kids at a mostly white college navigating identity and who they really are in this environment where they're not necessarily seen," he explained to E! News. "It really centers around this character Samantha White, who is kind of a shock jock and has this radio show called Dear White People. And all the main characters are divided about whether it's racist or whether it's productive. From that point, we sort of follow, through all of these points of views, what it's like to be one of very few of whatever you are in a particular environment."