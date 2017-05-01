Last month was a rocky one, so thank goodness this one's not quite as tumultuous.
But not so fast: It's not smooth sailing, either. That's because, according to spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, we're all under the spell of Pluto retrograde. The good news is that right now (April 20 to September 28) is a time of opportunity and progress, but there will be obstacles.
Pro tip: Be sure to take a look at your relationship with anger. Do you handle it with ease or angst?
According to spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, we're all feeling the effects of Pluto Retrograde. However, if you're able tame your ego, this month can bring enormous personal power you've been dreaming of. To help you bring your dreams to life, and to see what's going on with your sign this month, keep clicking!
Quiet time is key for you this month because the pace is picking up and it can throw off your equilibrium when you don't pause and rest. Only then you'll notice that you have support and security on your side. You just have to look at it differently than you are used to. There's a funny kind of growing up that happens for you this month, no matter your age. You feel it and even like it better when you realize you are your own best authority. Make like Blac Chyna and radiate that newfound individuality in a pair of fun pom sneakers.
This is your month to be seen as smart and witty (so nothing new for you). However, there's an extra pep in your step this month. That's why you should invest in a new pair of practical yet eye-catching boots, like Lucy's, that will have you be taken seriously. But be careful: You tend to speak before you think, and although your insights are valuable, be sure your audience is ready and waiting for what you have to offer. It helps if you serve up your brilliance with consideration for the listener. That's a winning combo for you, hands down and helps you get closer to those you love.
This month has some fun new things arriving that delight you, but also means you have to let go of some old things. Think: A big closet purge to make room for only what you need, my tender crustacean. Moving forward, invest only in high-quality necessities, like Margot's fine leather bag, which happens to go with everything. Now apply that to everything else in your world. Keep your heart moving forward even if your eyes stray over to that pile of what you have to let go of. You need that extra space in life because the new arrivals have a lot to offer, especially in love.
You've been on a roll my royal kitten and there is more to come, but this month asks you to slow down a bit. Don't rush to decide anything quickly, as you fiery ones are apt to do. Just watch your temper and keep it chill when that ego of yours flair ups, especially on the Full Moon. Patience followed with well-timed action is the winning combination. A delicate pair of pastel stilettos, like Kylie's, will not only make you feel fabulous, but they'll help you walk that fine line with grace and poise.
Watch out my lucky Librans, you've got Jupiter and magic on your side this month. Something that fell apart or dropped off your radar recently is coming back around to surprise you. Your patience is rewarded and with a little persistent effort you and really reap the rewards. So why not celebrate in a flashy suit, like Gwen's? Just mind how you wear success, as you could trigger some jealous pushback from people you ignored. Be gracious, you'll win them over too when you remind them what they can celebrate for themselves.
My intense eagles, you can accomplish a lot this month if you channel your energy into compare and dare rather than compare and despair. Our beautiful Bella shows you how to face those blinding moments of truth with the perfect eyewear for the job. Just don't let power plays or jealousy throw you off track, whether it's your own or someone else's. Simply apply a little cool logic to the emotional moments and you will be the master of your domain. With a little patient effort, the future is so bright. Enjoy!
Your intuition is in overdrive this month, but be careful what you wish for because you can attract it and more. All it takes is a little patient forethought (you don't want to drag in the drama to go with those dreams come true). Even if you see what's going to happen before your friends do, wait to be asked before you tell them what choices to make (then you're the hero instead of the bossy now-it-all.) Suit your mmod with a bold skirt, like Janelle's, to standout without rubbing it in. Also: Keep your eyes open for a big shift in relationships. Long term may be in the picture.
Okay my busy bees, this month you have Uranus pushing back on the status quo. While you dream of perfection, reality may fall short for a reason. This is not punishment, but rather an opportunity to change up how you get what you want. Less direct pressure and more heartfelt invitation is required. Choose a whimsical dress with a feminine flair, like Suki's, to balance that business-like head of yours. Promise: paying attention to important emotional details is made easier with a swirl of soft fabric there to remind you.
Oh, your heart will hurt for humanity this month. So much to change and so many things you see to improve, but you are only as stuck as you think you are. Remember: Many hands make for light work. So, when you feel overwhelmed start looking around you for helpers. They are everywhere when you stop to see. Rock a playful mini skirt, like Emma's, and they'll follow you anywhere—pinky promise. Don't worry, you can save the world and have a good time doing it.
Stern Saturn is still wearing you out, my sensitive one, so quality down-time is a requirement. Schedule one night home each week to help this month flow much more smoothly. With rest and rejuvenation, you can go out and use that soft soul of yours to accomplish all kinds of good and ride the emotional waves with ease. Wearing touchable clothes in streamlined patterns, like Jessica's jacket, at least once a week is the perfect recipe for May.
Whew my headstone rams, you're going to need your strength this month. Life's got change written all over it for you and you'll have to suit up to meet it. Whether it's your emotional life or your physical one, something big you've been impatiently waiting for is shifting. Just pace yourself so you don't run out of energy, cash or runway. That's because these changes are long-standing and they will unfold over the next few months. Add a little fiery-orange something, like Shay's dress, to help you brave the heat. That being said, now go get it!
If you are able to tame your ego, this month can bring enormous personal power you've probably just dreamed about. If you're willing to put in the work, your effort will pay off, especially in the realm of relationships.
