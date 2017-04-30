The vitamins contain Melatonin, a natural occurring hormone in the body that promotes healthy sleep cycles. My co-workers are fans, and take it regularly, but I had never tried the remedy before Olly. It also contains L-Theanine, derived from tea leaves in eastern Asia. The amino acid soothes brainwaves, slowing down your thinking process. In combination with chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm, I was out for the count.

When I woke up in the morning, I was really groggy and tired. It was a rough morning. If you don't have any experience taking the hormone, I suggest taking one, instead of two, at first. Too much melatonin can actually mess up your sleep cycle, and since I had no prior experience, the dose was too large for me.

I gave the bottle to my co-worker, who said that she felt well rested in the morning. She has taken melatonin before, so it didn't have the same effect on her. We both agreed that we felt more of a physical response than mental. It's possible to take the supplement, yet be unable to fall asleep because of all of the things on your mind.