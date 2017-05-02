Here comes trouble!
In this clip from Thursday's series premiere of Second Wives Club, businesswoman Katie Cazorla and her "forever fiancé" Walter Afanasieff make their unforgettable introduction.
"We've been together for 11 years and we've been engaged for almost six," Katie explains, telling Walter, "Everyone thinks it's your fault, but it's really mine!"
Despite the couple's delay to the altar, bubbly Katie is obviously very proud of her man's career accomplishments.
"Walter is a Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated record producer," she gushes. "Walter has written some of the most iconic songs of all time, from Whitney Houston to "A Whole New World." He also produced Titanic's song "My Heart Will Go On" and he actually wrote my senior class song, which is crazy. It's "Hero" by Mariah Carey."
She then reveals Walter has already been married three times before and has three children. "I have no kids because I feel like I'm smart," Katie quips.
Meanwhile, the songwriter and musician also can't help singing his ladylove's praises.
"When I first met her, I called her trouble because she's so much fun it's exciting," he admits. "So to me, it's like being with a person who's not only brilliant and sexy and gorgeous, she's also like this lovely, lovely person. What's not to be in love with?" Too sweet!
Are you obsessed with them yet?!
Fall in love with Katie and Walter in the sneak peek above!
Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!