Here comes trouble!

In this clip from Thursday's series premiere of Second Wives Club, businesswoman Katie Cazorla and her "forever fiancé" Walter Afanasieff make their unforgettable introduction.

"We've been together for 11 years and we've been engaged for almost six," Katie explains, telling Walter, "Everyone thinks it's your fault, but it's really mine!"

Despite the couple's delay to the altar, bubbly Katie is obviously very proud of her man's career accomplishments.

"Walter is a Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated record producer," she gushes. "Walter has written some of the most iconic songs of all time, from Whitney Houston to "A Whole New World." He also produced Titanic's song "My Heart Will Go On" and he actually wrote my senior class song, which is crazy. It's "Hero" by Mariah Carey."