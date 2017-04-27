Melania Trump Switches Up Her Style in a Military-Inspired Ensemble

Melania Trump took an edgy step away from her usually simple yet elegant style on Thursday.

The First Lady joined President Donald Trump at the White House for a meeting with the Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada. Melania opted for a military-inspired ensemble, wearing an army green matching skirt and peplum-style blazer from Altuzarra's Spring 2017 collection.

The coordinating outfit featured thick, black and white python piping with oversized black buttons. The jacket featured a silver belt fascinator to create the peplum look at her waist. The skirt, on the other hand, displayed asymmetrical piping with buttons down the side.

Melania accessorized the look with a pair of python Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which patched the piping of her ensemble, and finished it off by wearing her hair down in loose waves.