Melania Trump Switches Up Her Style in a Military-Inspired Ensemble

Melania Trump took an edgy step away from her usually simple yet elegant style on Thursday.

The First Lady joined President Donald Trump at the White House for a meeting with the Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada. Melania opted for a military-inspired ensemble, wearing an army green matching skirt and peplum-style blazer from Altuzarra's Spring 2017 collection.

The coordinating outfit featured thick, black and white python piping with oversized black buttons. The jacket featured a silver belt fascinator to create the peplum look at her waist. The skirt, on the other hand, displayed asymmetrical piping with buttons down the side. 

Melania accessorized the look with a pair of python Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which patched the piping of her ensemble, and finished it off by wearing her hair down in loose waves.

Meanwhile, a day before stepping out in the edgy style, the First Lady celebrated her 47th birthday at the White House.

According to a White House official, she started the day by attending a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art. Then, she hosted several meetings with members of her staff to discuss a variety of issues throughout the day.

But it wasn't all work. Last night, the Trump family held a private celebration in the White House.

President Trump also made sure to send well wishes to his wife, tweeting, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our @FLOTUS, Melania!" alongside a photo of the couple from the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

